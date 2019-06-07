VIDEO: Tennessee father and son warm hearts with gibberish conversation

The Clarksville child’s words are mostly gibberish as the pair talk on the couch

One father might not know what his 19-month-old son is saying, but he seems to know what he means.

The Leaf Chronicle reports a video showing Tennessee comedian DJ Pryor and his son Kingston has gone viral.

The Clarksville child’s words are mostly gibberish as the pair talk on the couch. Pryor’s wife recorded the moment about a month ago, after they watched the season finale of “Empire.” But, she posted the video on Facebook earlier this week and it racked up more than one million views.

The father says his son appeared to be inspired by the television show and he simply filled in the blanks with what he thought the boy might be saying.

He says he plans to use the conversation in his future stand-up comedy routines.

___

Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com

The Associated Press

