A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)

VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

A bald eagle that was rehabilitated at Vancouver Island’s North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre has been released into the wild.

Unlike previous years, the centre located in Errington near Parksville wasn’t able to invite the public to the annual release due to COVID-19 concerns.

A virtual release was held and video of the event was created.

The bald eagle that was released was from Parksville. It was unfortunately hit by a vehicle and was taken to the centre where it was nursed back to health.

The release went smoothly, witnessed by only a handful of people. The bird quickly took off upon released by one of the centre’s animal technician, eagerly flapping its wings and savouring its freedom.

READ MORE: NIWRA: See how one apple core can kill or injure an eagle

For more information, visit https://www.niwra.org/

— NEWS Staff

ParksvillevancouverislandWildlife

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
