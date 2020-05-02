VIDEO: Family sings Happy Birthday outside B.C. care home to 100-year-old woman

Dorothy Dewar turned 100 on April 30, 2020. Family members came to see her at Eden Care Centre in Chilliwack where they brought balloons, a sign, and they sang Happy Birthday. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress) Dorothy Dewar, who turned 100 on April 30, 2020, waves to family members who came to see her at Eden Care Centre in Chilliwack to sing Happy Birthday. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress) Dorothy Dewar on her 100th birthday at Eden Care Centre in Chilliwack on April 30, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress) Cameron Mcdonald takes a photo of Joanne Matthews, her daughter Amanda Venhaus and Amanda’s baby Nixon from Abbotsford with Dorothy Dewar inside. All are family members of Dorothy who turned 100 on April 30, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress) Dorothy Dewar, who turned 100 on April 30, 2020, waves to family members who came to see her at Eden Care Centre in Chilliwack to sing Happy Birthday. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

The look on Dorothy Dewar’s face on her birthday Thursday as family members sang to her was one of pure joy and love amid an awkward physical situation caused by a global pandemic.

Dorothy turned 100 years old on April 30, a momentous occasion for any human, a reason to celebrate any time but not easy to do given the current restrictions on physical distancing, particularly in long-term care facilities.

Dorothy lives in Eden Care Centre in Chilliwack, a home that is the location of one confirmed COVID-19 case, according to Fraser Health.

Whether there were cases at the home or not, visitors are restricted at all health-care facilities so family members would not have been allowed to celebrate with Dorothy in person.

So, nephew Cameron McDonald and his wife Cindy from Rosedale, niece Joanne Matthews and her daughter Amanda Venhaus and her baby Nixon from Abbotsford, all gathered outside her window at 11 a.m. on Thursday with balloons, a sign, and a song.

An employee of the home wheeled the lucid and happy Dorothy over to a nearby all-glass door for a better visit and, while connected on the phone, the family sang Happy Birthday as Dorothy beamed inside.

Venhaus noted that her little guy Nixon just turned one years old on Tuesday, two days before his great-aunt turned 100.

Born on April 30, 1920, Dorothy’s father was a prominent member of the community. Milt Osborne was president of the Chilliwack Grassland Club, an executive of the Plowing Society, and an alderman on Chilliwack city council from 1958 to 1969.

The was even Citizen of the Year in 1974, and was given the keys to the city. He passed away on Feb. 17, 1984.

