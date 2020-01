Wheel appears to not be moving at all

It was a scary ride over the Port Mann Bridge earlier this week as an driver attempted to keep going with just three tires.

The video clip, posted to social media, shows a dark-coloured sedan attempt to drive over the bridge with one completely wrecked tire that did not appear to even be moving.

Although many bridges have signs advising drivers to deal with fender benders and other minor issues off the bridge, so to not block traffic, it’s unclear if this qualifies as a “minor” concern.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

