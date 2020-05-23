Rob Winder took a video of some unconventional boat travel as this boater appears to have taken to the water with his trailer still attached. (Rob Winder/Facebook)

VIDEO: Boat crosses lake in Okanagan with trailer still attached

Local resident films bizarre boat. Clip viewed over 6 million times.

Some unconventional boat travel over the May long weekend turned heads on Shuswap Lake, before going viral.

Shuswap resident Rob Winder was with his son and boating near Marble Point, north of Sicamous, on May 16 when another boat on the water made him do a double take.

The other boat’s trailer was still attached as it puttered across the lake at a slow speed. Winder filmed a 22-second clip of the boat but didn’t expect what happened next.

Read More: Wildlife park near Kamloops to reopen June 1

Read More: Dirt deal delivers savings for Salmon Arm taxpayers

Within hours of posting the video to his Facebook page, Winder saw it had over 10,000 views. By the next day the clip had 500,000 views and Winder had already received an offer from Viral Hog to distribute the video to other websites around the world. By May 22, the video had surpassed 6 million views and Winder’s original post had been shared 192,000 times.

As for the boater who took to the water with the trailer attached, Winder said he was probably moving the trailer to a boat-in cabin. The trailer appeared well secured to the hull of the boat with straps. Winder said he had heard of people moving trailers this way but had never seen it for himself.

“To get something that happened on the Shuswap up to 7 million views. It’s exciting for our little lake,” Winder said.

WARNING: Video contains graphic language.

Read More: PHOTOS: Hopeful service dogs get picked up by B.C. trainers drive-thru style

Read More: City of Kamloops to remove ‘COVID is a lie’ posters from power poles


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Boating

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How do we evaluate risk? The psychological process of making decisions in a pandemic

Just Posted

Logan Macnair’s debut novel Panegyric tackles artistic integrity, unfulfilled ambition

Macnair grew up in Williams Lake and recently completed his PhD in criminology

New kid on the block: Frescho makes ‘amazing’ donation to help feed hungry children in lakecity

Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary members thankful for Starfish Pack program support

Lawn and Garden: Attracting pollinators to your garden

Jean Atkinson of Richbar Golf and Gardens shares tips to make your garden pollinator-friendly

VIDEO: CN engineer puts the brakes on 34-year railway career

Between 1986 and 2020 Wes Oviatt of Williams Lake worked for CP Rail, BC Rail and CN Rail

Police confirm human remains discovered are possible abduction victim, Korkowski

Korkowski had last been seen on May 4, criminality is suspected in his death

COVID-19 ‘not a death sentence’ says B.C. woman after seeing senior mother recover

Cancer, blindness, a fractured hip, dementia, and COVID-19 not enough to bring Betty Jukes down

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Federal parties tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs as donations dry up

The NDP and Greens have both applied but have not yet been approved, while Bloc Quebecois has not applied

Northern B.C. woman awarded $55K in RCMP excessive force suit

Irene Joseph alleged false arrest and assault and battery related to a 2014 incident in Smithers

Low profits, few customers in post-pandemic recovery says B.C. business survey

About 43 per cent of businesses say they think they will need government incentives to continue operating

VIDEO: Boat crosses lake in Okanagan with trailer still attached

Local resident films bizarre boat. Clip viewed over 6 million times.

NAFTA panel upholds U.S. softwood lumber ‘injury’ complaint

Other rulings still to come, B.C. forest industry group says

Most Read