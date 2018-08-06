VIDEO: B.C. radio telescope records low-frequency burst from outer space

Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment picked up fast radio burst of record-low frequency

A Canadian radio telescope in B.C. has picked up a ‘deep’ signal from outer space that marks the first of its kind every to be recorded.

The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment, also known as CHIME, said it picked up a low-frequency fast radio burst on July 25.

Fast radio bursts (FRB) are intense bursts of radio emissions that last mere milliseconds. While rare, the exact origin of these bursts remain unknown.

The group, which spends most of its time listening for signals from outer space, said the fast radio burst was “special” because it had a frequency of 580 Mhz – while no other burst of its kind had been detected below 700 Mhz before. The FRB has been given the name FRB 180725A.

A graphic depicting the low frequency wavelength heard by CHIME researchers. (CHIME/FRB Collaboration)

“The automated pipeline triggered the recording to disk of ~20 seconds of buffered raw intensity data around the time of the FRB,” CHIME’s Patrick Boyle said in a post on an astronomer telegram forum.

Aside from being able to document FRB’s, scientists and researchers have very little information about them since being first discovered in 2007.

Some people speculate that they come from black holes, some say alien civilizations and others attribute an exploding star.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. student helps design bracelet to measure poison air from wildfires

Just Posted

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Public urged to use caution around Horsefly and Quesnel lakes

The BC Wildfire Service is planning to use Horsefly Lake and Quesnel Lake for skimming operations

WATCH: ArtsWells brings folk fun to small town B.C.

Over 100 musical performances and 20 workshops entertained festival goers

Nine new wildfires discovered in Cariboo Aug. 4

The latest updates from BC Wildfire Service on the Cariboo Fire Centre

Beaver Valley osprey gets second lease on life

Rehabilitated bird catches a ride home on Pacific Coastal Airlines

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

VIDEO: B.C. radio telescope records low-frequency burst from outer space

Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment picked up fast radio burst of record-low frequency

‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, last seen three weeks ago in Hope, has spent time in Chilliwack, Agassiz

B.C. student helps design bracelet to measure poison air from wildfires

A Vancouver Island high school student, Matias Totz, part of group to win SHAD competition

At least 98 dead after quake slams Indonesian island

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok

Trudeau met by more anti-pipeline protesters on his B.C. long weekend tour

Protesters appeared at a planned appearance with signs denouncing the Trans Mountain pipeline

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador, freezing new trade with country

The issue centres around a tweet from Global Affairs Canada

From the playground to the podium: Canadian jump ropers have Olympic dreams

Competitive rope-skipping has been around for decades, but it’s often thought of as a children’s game

Soldiers of Odin confront supporters of B.C. tent city

No violence during heated and tense meeting between the two sides in Nanaimo

Most Read