Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)

VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

You could say the cows came home.

On Thursday, April 22, Creekside Dairy in Agassiz posted a video of their cows running free from their barn for the first time since winter.

The cows can be seen rushing into the green fields, sprinting, jumping into the air and rocking their heads back and forth playfully, clearly eager to feel the sun and the grass beneath their hooves.

“Our cows spend the winter warm and dry in our barns,” the post reads. “The grass goes dormant in the winter here on the West Coast of Canada and our unceasing rains turn the pastures into a soggy mess, but the barns are comfortable and spacious and our cows’ every need is met.”

READ ALSO: HOMEGROWN: Family traditions key to Agassiz dairy farm

This annual running of the cows is typically a well-attended local event, but the pandemic restricted it to a much smaller celebration, limited to only family.

READ ALSO: B.C. dairy farmers say milk cup is half full in new Canada Food Guide

“At a time when our social media feeds are quite often filled with the sad and sometimes scary world of pandemic life, we hope that these exuberant cows will bring a smile to your face, make your step a little lighter, and spark a joy in the sweetness of springtime after a long winter,” the post concludes.

Creekside Dairy is located at 3990 Chaplain Road in Agassiz.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizAgriculture

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Worrisome cases of ‘super-gonorrhea’ reported throughout the world

Just Posted

Quesnel-Hixon road is impassable due to a landslide. (Emcom Services Facebook)
Quesnel-Hixon road closed south of Cottonwood River Provincial Park

Emcon Services shared photos of the road on Facebook

A shorter detour has been completed for motorists on the Horsefly Road. (Eric Irving photo)
Short detour created around Horsefly Road washout

Motorists can use Bells Lake gravel pit road

Spirit bear. (Destination BC/Yuri Choufour photo)
CCCTA pursues sustainable biosphere destination certification

“Today demonstrates a commitment of the long-term values upheld by the CCCTA,” said Amy Thacker

Kandola Forest Products Plant manager Hugh Whalen, assistant plant manager Corey Crossman and general manager Tai Krahn stand in front of workers sorting boards on Monday, April 19. The former C&C mill was back up and running after nearly a year off. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel mill is reborn under new ownership

Kandola Forest Products has begun production at the former C&C mill

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Working together would be good start

Protecting the Earth needs our attention no matter what is happening on it and to it

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Poultry processing and other agricultural workplaces are among sources of workplace exposure to COVID-19, along with fitness facilities, restaurants and others. (Abbotsford News)
B.C. begins looking for its own COVID-19 sick pay solution

Federal, provincial budgets didn’t add to quarantine program

An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot at Vernon’s Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan amputee assaulted over handicap parking spot

Armstrong woman with prosthetic leg says she was verbally attacked and spat on

Normagene Thompson was hurt and disappointed when the red dresses she hung in memory of all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls were torn down twice. (Courtesy of Normagene Thompson)
B.C. woman won’t let vandals who tore down her red dresses win

Red dresses, symbolizing missing and murdered Indigenous women, torn down across B.C.

Inflation rose 2.2 per cent in March 2021 compared to March 2020, according to Statistics Canada. Month-to-month inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Inflation up 2.2% in March but figures reflect declines during pandemic

Monthly inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media about her private members bill regarding abandoned vessels, in Ottawa on Thursday, November 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities

Roughly $56 million, as part of the 2021 provincial budget, will be used to launch the teams

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? It’s time to register for 2nd in B.C.

Individuals who have not registered via the provincial system should do so starting May 1

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

A fundraiser has been started for the boy’s family

Most Read