Castle Fun Park is hoping to re-open later this year. (File photo)

Castle Fun Park is hoping to re-open later this year. (File photo)

VIDEO: Abbotsford’s Castle Fun Park begins rebuilding after flooding

Owners share footage from inside damaged building, announce potential re-opening date

For the first time since flooding destroyed the popular family attraction, the owners of Abbotsford’s Castle Fun Park have shown some of the damage and revealed a hopeful re-opening date.

Social media accounts for the park shared a short clip on Wednesday (Jan. 26) afternoon displaying the interior of a water damaged portion of the Abbotsford landmark.

The clip also includes an update, which states that they are working towards a late-spring or early-summer re-opening.

Castle Fun Park initially closed on Nov. 15 due to high water levels, and nearly the entire facility was underwater at several points during the flooding.

The previous update was provided on Nov. 18, with the owners thanking the community for their support and encouragement. They also shouted out all the first responders and rescue volunteers for their efforts.

The park originally opened as Wonderland back in July of 1989, but then rebranded to Castle Fun Park in 1998. The Wiebe family, who currently own the park, have been running the show for over 32 years.

RELATED: VIDEO: Abbotsford’s Castle Fun Park featured in music video

abbotsfordB.C. Floods 2021BC Flood

Previous story
Harrison-area photographer captures rare ‘hair ice’

Just Posted

The Cariboo Gold Dance Band practices putting together a big band ensemble. (Cariboo Gold Dance Band photo)
Cariboo Gold Dance Band gets in on midcentury revival

Survivors, supporters and community members gathered around sacred fires at the Tsilhqot’in National Government South Lakeside office in Williams Lake during and after the announcement by WLFN of the preliminary findings of the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School Investigation. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
EDITORIAL: Support for residential school survivors swift, heartfelt

Cariboo Regional District. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Cariboo Regional District releases fire department numbers before, after vaccine mandate

RCMP say the public should not approach Robert Hovestad, instead immediately call the police if they see him.(RCMP Photo)
Quesnel RCMP searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man