Victoria Distillers has crafted the official cocktail for Pantone’s colour of the year. (Facebook/ Empress 1908 Gin)

Victoria distillery crafts official cocktail for the Pantone Colour of the Year

Classic Blue is the official colour of the year for 2020

A local distillery crafted the signature cocktail of the year for Pantone, the company which decides the official colour of the year.

For 2020 the official colour is classic blue, a colour Pantone said was chosen for its ability to instill calmness and connection, promising stability as we head into a new decade.

“We are living in at time that requires trust and faith,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director at the Pantone Color Institute in a statement. “Classic Blue encourages us to look beyond the obvious to expand our thinking; challenging us to think more deeply, increase our perspective and open the flow of communication.”

ALSO READ: Young Victoria distillery earns prestigious Scotch awards

People will begin seeing the colour everywhere, from furniture to fashion and now even at the bar.

Victoria Distillers was chosen by Pantone to craft the official colour cocktail and used its famous blue Empress 1908 Gin to craft the drink.

“Pantone actually reached out to Empress 1908 over Instagram, and gave us very minimal details but asked if we’d be interested in creating the cocktail of the year,” said Jessalyn Pechie, marketing manager at Victoria Distillers. “They couldn’t tell us the colour until were in and signed a non-disclosure agreement.”

Soon the team got to work on crafting the perfect drink.

The gin gets its natural indigo colour from the butterfly pea blossom, but keeping things a classic blue took some creativity.

“Any time you add something remotely acidic it turns into a lavender or light pink colour,” Pechie said. “So we made it a more spirit-filled cocktail that was much more alkaline.”

ALSO READ: Sooke distillery launches Canada’s first non-alcoholic gin

The Classic Blue Cocktail stays true to its colour thanks in part to the use of the official tea blend of the year from Vancouver-based TEALEAVES, which also uses the butterfly pea blossom.

The cocktail was served at Pantone’s official kickoff event in New York City on Dec. 4.

Anyone interested in trying the cocktail can find the recipe below:

Classic Blue

1 3/4 oz Empress 1908 Gin

1/3 oz Giffard Pamplemousse

1/3 oz Dry Vermouth

1/3 oz TEALEAVES Classic Blue Tea

Express lemon peel

Method: Stir ingredients on ice. Strain into chilled a Nick & Nora glass. Express lemon peel and garnish with a grapefruit peel (or blueberries for an extra pop of Classic Blue).

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists
Next story
VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Just Posted

Pinnacle Renewable Energy and Esk’etemc First Nation ink three-year fibre deal

Alkali Resource Management Ltd. will supply fibre to the plant

UPDATE: Highway 97 expected to reopen by 5 p.m. after vehicle incident closes road

Motorists should expect delays in the 141 Mile area

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Public input sought on hunting regulation changes in Region 5 and around the province

Public feedback and comment period ends Jan. 17, 2020

Snow on the way for Williams Lake, snowfall warning in effect for north Cariboo

Two to four centimetres expected for the lakecity

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Santa visits five B.C. hospitals Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

Most Read