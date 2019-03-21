Vancouver makes top 10 list for most dog-friendly cities

Dog-friendly restaurants, veterinary services, and accessible dog beaches and parks criteria in ranking

Vancouver has ranked pawsitively among dog lovers as one of the top cities for pooches.

In its annual rankings published last weekend, Technobark rated the city sixth among nearly 300 cities across North America.

Portland, Ore., took the top spot, followed by Carmel-by-the-sea in California, and Austin, Tex.

The website’s ranking were based off a number of criteria, including dog-friendly restaurants, veterinary services, and accessible dog beaches and parks.

“It was hard to rank Canadian cities in this rating due to the harsh Canadian climate,” the Technobark report read.

Vancouver scored 77.36 out of 100, with tops marks for its dog parks and beaches, but 35.5 for dog-friendly restaurants.

“This city is almost a dog-owner paradise, but it is extremely hard to find a dog-friendly rental property or find a dog-friendly restaurant,” the report said, adding there needs to be more 24-hour vet clinics.

The top 20 cities:

Portland, Ore. Carmel-by-the-sea, Calif. Austin, Tex. Cannon Beach, Ore. Tampa, Fla. Vancouver, B.C. San Diego, Calif. Lake George, N.Y. Chicago, Ill. Tuscon, Ariz. Sonoma County, Calif. Lexington, Ky. San Francisco, Calif. New York, N.Y. Albuquerque, N.M. Las Vegas, Nev. Denver, Colo. Minneapolis, Minn. Sacramento, Calif. Sedona, Ariz.

