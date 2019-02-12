B.C. school teachers, administrators get creative with snow-day closures

Two districts got creative in their snowy messaging

Vancouver Island school districts announced a snow day Tuesday with an extra dose of fun.

The south coast has been blanketed with snow this week, as the winter storm plugs on.

Nanaimo district superintendent Scott Saywell announced his closure in style.

And Sooke superintendent Scott Stinson followed suit a little while later.

Mr. Bloch from Mount Slesse middle school in Chilliwack created a parody video for staff and students to enjoy while schools were closed for the day.

Snowfall alerts in effect for the Lower Mainland, much of Vancouver Island, the east and west Kootenays and the Elk Valley.

