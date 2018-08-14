Vancouver was the sixth most liveable city in the world, according to a new report. (pxhere.com)

Vancouver 6th most liveable city in the world: report

West coast city narrowly beats Toronto, but is bested by Calgary

Vancouverites know their city is pretty great, and the world agrees.

The City of Glass made the No. 6 spot on the Global Liveability Index 2018, released Tuesday by The Economist magazine.

READ MORE: B.C. cities crack top 15 ‘marriage hotspots’

READ MORE: B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Vancouver got a score of 97.3 out of 100, bested by fellow Canadian city Calgary at No. 4, but just beating out Toronto at No. 7.

Communities in the 140-city list were ranked on 30 qualitative and quantitative factors, which were wrapped up in five broad categories:

  • stability
  • healthcare
  • culture and environment
  • education
  • infrastructure

While Vancouver ranked 95 or above for most categories, it was let down by a rank of 92.9 in infrastructure.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Will Idris Elba be the first black James Bond?

Just Posted

Beaulne appointed vice-principal of Lake City Secondary School

School District 27 has announced Kristina Beaulne has been appointed vice-principal of LCSS

Evacuation alert lifted for 57 properties in Houseman Road area

The Houseman wildfire is now considered being held and is 100 per cent contained

Smoky skies continue with a special air quality statement in effect

Williams Lake is back up to a very high risk

Evacuation order for 66 properties in Lang Lake and Murphy Lake area downgraded to alert

Evacuated residents may return to the area

SPCA relocates animals from Quesnel, Williams Lake due to evacuation alerts

50 animals from Quesnel and 60 from Williams Lake were transferred as a precaution

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Column: Mother orca’s display of grief sends powerful message

The grief of this orca mother may not be visible anymore, but we must not forget.

Seven people with ties to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug bust

Delta police have secured 94 charges against seven people, including drug and firearm offences

Second measles scare this summer at YVR

An infected traveller flew out of Vancouver’s airport three times

Judge OKs Weinstein suit, cites casting couch’s history

Actress Kadian Noble can sue disgraced Hollywood mogul for violating sex trafficking laws

Employers to raise salaries 2.6% on average next year: report

Firm points to factors such possibility of more trade protectionism, rising interest rates

PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet on Vancouver Island

Cabinet retreat will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23

B.C. school’s pledge to ban sex outside of heterosexual marriage now optional

Community convenant of Langley’s Trinity Western University has been centre of rights debate

48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Charges pending after two poachers arrested for salmon fishing at night

Most Read

  • Vancouver 6th most liveable city in the world: report

    West coast city narrowly beats Toronto, but is bested by Calgary