One-week-old lambs have a rest at the Chilliwack Corn Maze and Pumpkin Farm on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Saturday, Oct. 2 is World Farm Animals Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day, Ask a Stupid Question Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Suicide Prevention Month and Piano Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Sept. 26: Rivers Day, Lumberjack Day, Love Note Day.

Monday, Sept. 27: Crush a Can Day, Morning Show Hosts Day, Tourism Day, Ancestor Appreciation Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Drink Beer Day, Good Neighbour Day, World Rabies Day, Ask a Stupid Question Day.

Wednesday, Sept. 29: World Heart Day, Biscotti Day.

Thursday, Sept. 30: International Podcast Day, Hot Mulled Cider Day.

Friday, Oct. 1: Kids Music Day, World Smile Day, International Coffee Day, National Seniors Day.

Saturday, Oct. 2: World Farm Animals Day, Name Your Car Day, International Day of Non-Violence.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

