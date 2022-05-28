A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. World Bicycle Day is Friday, June 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 29 to June 4

World Bicycle Day, Put A Pillow On Your Fridge Day, Hug Your Cat Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Pride Month and International Mud Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, May 29: Put A Pillow On Your Fridge Day, Coq Au Vin Day, Learn About Composting Day.

Monday, May 30: Water A Flower Day, Mint Julep Day, World Multiple Sclerosis Day.

Tuesday, May 31: World No Tobacco Day, Macaroon Day, Save Your Hearing Day.

Wednesday, June 1: Say Something Nice Day, Dinosaur Day, Global Running Day, World Milk Day.

Thursday, June 2: Leave The Office Early Day, Rotisserie Chicken Day, Moonshine Day.

Friday, June 3: Doughnut Day, World Bicycle Day, World Cider Day, Repeat Day.

Saturday, June 4: Hug Your Cat Day, International Corgi Day, Cheese Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

