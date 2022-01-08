Doug Perry wears a cowboy hat while attending the Chilliwack Rodeo on Aug. 9, 2013. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 is Hat Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 9 to 15

Hat Day, Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day, and Play God Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In January, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Hot Tea Month and International Brainteaser Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Jan. 9: Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, World Nerd Day, Static Electricity Day, Balloon Ascension Day, Play God Day.

Monday, Jan. 10: Peculiar People Day, Houseplant Appreciation Day, Bittersweet Chocolate Day.

Tuesday, Jan. 11: Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day, Milk Day, Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day, Heritage Treasures Day.

Wednesday, Jan. 12: Kiss a Ginger Day, Marzipan Day, Pharmacist Day.

Thursday, Jan. 13: Rubber Ducky Day, Sticker Day, Public Radio Broadcasting Day.

Friday, Jan. 14: Dress Up Your Pet Day, International Kite Day, Organize Your Home Day.

Saturday, Jan. 15: National Pothole Day, Hat Day, Strawberry Ice Cream Day, Fresh-Squeezed Juice Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

