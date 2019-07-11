This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter says it is launching an experiment in Canada today that will allow users in this country to hide replies to tweets on the social media platform. Other users globally will be able to see the feature and its use, but won’t be able to use it themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke

Twitter taps Canada as test market for new ‘hide’ tweet feature

The platform will indicate on a tweet any time a user decides to hide replies

Twitter says it is launching an experiment in Canada today that will allow users in this country to hide replies to tweets on the social-media platform.

The timing comes as social media platforms like Twitter have faced increasing government pressure to police their services better, particularly ahead of this fall’s federal election.

Users outside Canada will be able to see the feature and its use, but won’t be able to use it themselves.

The platform will indicate on a tweet any time a user decides to hide replies and will allow users to see what’s been hidden as away to dissuade brands or politicians from overusing the feature.

The company chose to test the new option in Canada before rolling it out elsewhere.

Twitter isn’t putting a timeline on when the experiment will end, but is keeping an eye on the timeline to the campaign’s kickoff.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos
Next story
Facebook event says 250,000 people plan to storm Area 51

Just Posted

CRD estimates 120 West Chilcotin properties could have been impacted by flooding

Extent of damage won’t be known until water fully recedes

Columneetza class of ‘69 celebrates 50-year reunion

Columneetza Secondary School graduates of the class of 1969 celebrated their 50th… Continue reading

WLIB celebrates opening of new Elders building

The building was constructed in partnership with Thompson Rivers University WIlliams Lake Campus

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake introduces Backwoods Try-Athalon

The event is open to individuals and teams above the age of 12 with a $45 registration fee

Williams Lake RCMP respond to ATV theft, grass fire and assault

Charges are being recommended to Crown

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Mostly foreign owners, ‘satellite families,’ high-end properties

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

B.C. gas prices rose with land values, but high costs still not fully clear: report

Report for BC Utilities Commission can’t fully point to why wholesale gas prices are so high

20 cats rescued after B.C. man allegedly tries to strangle them

Rescued from the Interior, 15 kittens and five cats are now in the care of Victoria Humane Society

Most Read