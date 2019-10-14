Turkeys avoid dinner plate at Thanksgiving meal in Aldergrove

Two lucky turkeys are spending Thanksgiving dinner at the table instead of on the table in Aldergrove.

The Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary, a home for abused or at-risk farm animals, hosted a vegan potluck dinner Sunday.

The guests of honour were resident turkeys Mo and Leonard.

The sanctuary said in a statement that 20 million turkeys are killed for food each year in Canada and it believes the animals deserve better.

It described Mo and Leonard as social, sensitive and curious animals who always follow visitors around.

ALSO READ: Utterly unique marriage proposal enlists the help of Happy Herd cows

The sanctuary added that Mo loves attention and when he’s happy, his neck changes from blue to red in a few minutes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.