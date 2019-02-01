Sunny weather feels far away for most of Canada, where most are stuck under blankets of snow (Maxpixels photo)

Travel searches online peak as Old Man Winter digs in, Valentine’s Day nears

Vancouver is one of the top destinations for a romantic getaway that’s warm

With a particularly cold winter and Valentine’s Day coming up, Canadians are looking to warm up in more ways than one with their significant other.

According to travel search engine KAYAK, the number of searches for trips to sunny getaways for Valentine’s Day weekend is up 50 per cent compared to any other weekend in February so far.

On top of a break from the weather and a desire to add excitement, long-distance relationships and vacation flings could also be factors.

According to a recent survey, KAYAK said 22 per cent of Canadians have been in a relationship with someone living abroad, while 16 per cent said they met their significant other while on holiday.

The most popular destinations vary from coast to coast.

B.C. has been known this season for having one of the mildest winters nationwide, so it’s no surprise Vancouver is one of the top destinations for lovebirds leaving out of Calgary and Toronto.

As for where British Columbians want to go, New Delhi, Los Angeles and Tokyo are the top destinations.

In Alberta, those planning to depart Calgary and Edmonton are looking to Las Vegas, Vancouver, Toronto and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

From Toronto, where temperatures have dipped below -30 C, Vancouver is the most searched city, followed by New York City and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

