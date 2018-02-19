VIDEO: B.C. deer caught obeying traffic signs

A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign

Many of us have seen a deer caught in headlights, but how many have seen deer pause at a stop sign, look both ways and cross?

That is exactly what a reddit user in Fernie, B.C. captured on tape.

The video posted on reddit called “Not your everyday walk to work”’ shows a herd of five traffic-sign obeying deer prance through a residential neighbourhood in the Kootenays town.

The head deer, or ‘leadeer’ if you will, appears to slow down the herd at the stop sign, look in both directions and then safely prance across the road, following proper traffic procedures.

“That’s Canada for you — no rolling through allowed,” wrote one viewer on reddit.

“Deer are smart enough to obey stop signs … now only if the drivers in my neighbourhood had the same skill,” wrote another, echoing a common sentiment among those who weighed in.

“That deer is a better driver then most people,” added another.

Check out the super Canadian moment above.

To report a typo, email:
editor@thefreepress.ca.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

Just Posted

Hazy start to the day on South Lakeside

Open burning creates smokey haze over part of lakecity

Cold temperatures, bright skies in store for Cariboo this week

Wind and cold increase risk of frostbite Monday and Tuesday

Teskey, Freeman rinks sweep to bonspiel titles

Ten men’s teams and six women’s teams were in action throughout the weekend.

River Kings upend Stamps to be crowned CIHL champs

The Terrace River Kings are the Central Interior Hockey League champions.

Cool and crisp, but it’s blue sky and sunshine in the Cariboo

Blue sky above and sunshine beaming down is creating a beautiful day outside Sunday in the Cariboo.

Resident’s love of bowling passed on to great granddaughter

A passion for bowling for a Williams Lake resident is being passed down to his great grandaughter.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Traffic-sign abiding B.C. deer caught on tape

A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign

Petition wants fundraiser dropped for family of man cleared in Colten Boushie’s death

Group says GoFundMe is profiting from the young Indigenous man’s death

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

B.C. files challenge to Alberta wine trade ban

First formal dispute under Canadian Free Trade Agreement

NDP’s first budget to set spending record for housing, child care

Premier John Horgan promises biggest investments in B.C. history

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

BCHL Today: Langley enjoys home ice while roller coast ride continues for Chilliwack Chiefs

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read