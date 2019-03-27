Tossed beer can takes B.C. conservation officers to unlicensed guns

If they hadn’t littered, they wouldn’t have been caught

Firearms and ammunition seized by officers posted to their Facebook on March 27, 2019. (BC Conservation Facebook)

Going after a driver for a piece of litter led conservation officers to find guns and bullets.

Officers pulled over a driver in the Peace Region after a beer can was tossed out of the truck window, a post on the BC Conservation Officer Service Facebook’s page said Wednesday.

After stopping the truck, they found the occupants were had two guns and ammunition, neither of which had a possession and acquisition licence for.

Another reminder not to be a litter bug.

