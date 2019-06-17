Taylor Swift’s new music video features Ellen, Ryan Reynolds, RuPaul and more

Cast of Queer Eye and Katy Perry make appearances too on “You Need to Calm Down” video

Taylor Swift’s new music video features a number of famous faces, including Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, RuPaul and the cast of “Queer Eye.”

The clip for her song “You Need to Calm Down,” in which Swift calls out homophobes and her own haters, was released Monday.

Ryan Reynolds, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Adam Rippon also make appearances in the colorful video.

The clip closes with Swift and Katy Perry — dressed as french fries and a hamburger — hugging. The two mended their friendship last year after publicly feuding.

READ MORE: Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

The video finishes with the words: “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.”

Earlier this month Swift announced that she supported the Equality Act.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
OJ Simpson on Twitter: ‘I got a little gettin’ even to do’
Next story
Mini-horse visits residents at Lower Mainland care home

Just Posted

Students, staff safe after brief lockdown at Nesika Elementary School

Parent custody issue prompts response, normal activity resumed at school

New housing on First Avenue scheduled for occupancy Dec. 1

Of the 38 units, only eight will be subsidized, the other 31 will be market rentals

LETTER: Williams Lake will be a last resort for people and investors

Congratulations city council

Youth archers set Canadian, provincial records prior to lakecity provincials this weekend

Four young Cariboo Archers travelled north for some outdoor target competitions.

West Fraser announces the permanent closure of Chasm sawmill

The third shift for the 100 Mile House location will also be eliminated

VIDEO: Sexting teens at risk of depression and substance abuse, Canadian study says

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

BC Wildfire Service responding to two new fires in the South Cariboo

The fires are located at Drewry Lake and Greeny Lake

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors announcer credited with calming crowds after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Mini-horse visits residents at Lower Mainland care home

Gunner turned a visit with grandpa into a major event for everyone at the residence

Women sue former Vancouver cop over alleged sexual abuse during pimp case

Two women claim James Fisher caused psychological trauma during the Reza Moazami investigation

First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

Hawk Kelly said becoming a Mountie was his dream job as a kid

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

Mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of B.C. inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused B.C. cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Most Read