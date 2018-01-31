During the lunar eclipse at 5:55 a.m. on the North Coast, the moon turned red and orange, a.k.a. the “blood moon”. (Jonathon Bartlett photo)

Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett

While rain and clouds hindered visibility on the North Coast, Haida Gwaii had an opening to view the super blue blood moon Wednesday morning, Jan. 31.

From Masset, Jonathon Bartlett snapped photos of the blood moon at 5:55 a.m. and then the lunar eclipse from 6:26 a.m. until 7 a.m., when the clouds rolled in.

“I checked it at 3 a.m. and [it] was too cloudy, and got set up for 5:45 a.m., five minutes later all the cloud blew away giving a perfect view of the blood moon,” Bartlett said in an email.

READ MORE: Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The shadow of the earth fell on the moon this morning at around 6:26 a.m.-7 a.m. for the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event. (Jonathon Bartlett photo)

The earth blocked the light falling on the moon during the Jan. 31 lunar eclipse. (Jonathon Bartlett photo)

(Jonathon Bartlett photo)

(Jonathon Bartlett photo)

(Jonathon Bartlett photo)

Previous story
B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

Just Posted

Hit and run suspect remanded into custody

Douglas Evenson facing seven charges following Monday evening’s take down by police

Cannabis industry investors explore Williams Lake

Williams Lake mayor and council show potential investors properties in the city’s industrial area

Highway 97 reopens following vehicle recovery

Drive BC warns of slippery sections along highways

Mayor and two councillors confirm 2018 election intentions

Mayor Cobb and Coun. Craig Smith plan to run in October’s election, while Coun. Sue Zacharis has said she won’t.

PHOTO: Super Blood Moon over Williams Lake

Tuesday’s Super Blue Blood Moon a sight to see

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studios

B.C. senior care improving, still far below target

Seniors Advocate finds 15% met care standard last year, up from 9%

Video: Team B.C. Scotties curling fans enjoying the ride

Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Body shops not to blame for ICBC’s financial issues: ARA

The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them

Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court

White Rock-based Equitas Society says soldiers injured in Afghanistan ‘deserve better’

Retired players talk mental health with BCHL clubs

Nathan MacMaster and Steve Bull have fought successful battles with addiction.

Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett

Todd Stone, B.C. Liberals fire back at rivals’ claim of bad sign-ups

Party says all candidates had memberships rejected after audit

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Most Read

  • B.C. full of Canada’s ‘100 Most Romantic Restaurants’

    With 14 restaurants in the OpenTable’s Canada’s 100 Most Romantic Restaurants, B.C. is one of the best provinces in the country to dine with your valentine.

  • Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

    Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett