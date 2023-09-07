North Vancouver RCMP say in three weeks it has received three anonymous thank-you letters including a cash donation. Const. Mansoor Sahak said the detachment is asking people to refrain from mailing money to the detachment. (Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror)

North Vancouver RCMP say in three weeks it has received three anonymous thank-you letters including a cash donation. Const. Mansoor Sahak said the detachment is asking people to refrain from mailing money to the detachment. (Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror)

Someone keeps anonymously mailing cash to this B.C. RCMP detachment

North Vancouver RCMP asks people to not include a cash donation in thank-you cards

North Vancouver RCMP is thanking whoever is mailing anonymous thank-you letters to the detachment – but please don’t include a cash donation.

Const. Mansoor Sahak said the detachment has received three letters over a three-week period with money included inside. While their generosity and gratitude toward the detachment is recognized by staff, Sahak said the anonymous donor – or donors – should instead donate to local charities.

Sahak added that if people would like to show their suppot to their local detachment, members of the public can email or write a simple thank-you note.

RCMP cannot accept the donations, so the money will be turned over to the Receiver General for Canada, the treasurer and accountant of the federal government.

north vancouverRCMP

Previous story
Saltburn applies potent pressure to the stately manor of British drama

Just Posted

Phyllis Webstad, founder of Orange Shirt Day, left, and Michael Moses, acting mayor, raised an Every Child Matters flag at Williams Lake city hall on Sept. 6. (city of Williams Lake photo)
City of Williams Lake raises Every Child Matters flag

The new bouldering feature in Boitanio Park attracting many users. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake’s Daybreak Rotary bouldering park open in Boitanio Park

A KidSport BC group attend a city council meeting on Aug. 29 and pose with some members of council and the mayor as the city agrees to declare Oct. 1-7 KidSport Week in Williams Lake. (City of Williams Lake photo)
City of Williams Lake declares Oct. 1-7 KidSport BC Powered by Sport B.C. Week

A Campfire ban has been rescinded for areas in the Cariboo Chilcotin east of the Fraser River high water mark. (File Photo)
Partial category one campfire ban rescinded in Cariboo region Sept. 7

Pop-up banner image