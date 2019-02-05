(Black Press Media files)

Six B.C. cities hit record lows amid cold snap

Environment Canada says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

Six B.C. communities were hit with record cold this week, as a cold snap continues around the province.

According to Environment Canada, White Rock beat a 1929 record of -6.1 C with -7.5 C on Monday, while the Smithers area shattered a 1989 record of -29.2 C with -32.4 C.

On Sunday, the Bella Bella region beat a 1989 record of -12.4 C by 0.4 degrees, Burns Lake reached -38.1, down from -35 C in 1975.

Chetwynd reached lows of -38.5 C, beating a record of -35.7 C, while the Sandspit area hit -8.7 C, down from -7.5 C in 1989.

The Smithers are once again hit a record of -33.3 C on Sunday, beating a 1989 record of -32.3 C.

READ MORE: Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap, says BC Hydro

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scientists create self-aware robot

Just Posted

Extreme cold warning lifted, temperature sitting at -29C for Williams Lake Tuesday morning

School buses at Horsefly and Big Lake not running due to weather

LETTERS: Williams Lake energy plant license crucial

I am concerned that we are trying to kill the golden goose.

Falcons wrestlers sink talons into provincial competition

“We have a young team with quite a bit of experience and they were both good tournaments for them.”

Extreme weather covers BC Ferries’ Nimpkish in sheet of ice as it sails

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Big Lake school bus not running Monday morning due to extreme cold

Extreme cold warning persists throughout Cariboo Chilcotin

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

Six B.C. cities hit record lows amid cold snap

Environment Canada says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018

It was the smallest audience in nearly a decade

Hart, Voracek lead Flyers past Canucks for 8th straight win

Vancouver loses Edler to scary facial injury

Man accused of assaulting women pleads guilty after charge downgraded

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen also faces a series of charges including alleged assaults of escorts in B.C.’s North Okanagan

B.C. transit cop thanks God his injuries weren’t worse after being shot on job

‘So many reasons to be grateful,’ Constable Josh Harms said Monday

Most Read