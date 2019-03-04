Royal family to block internet trolls on social media

Households made clear a policy banning offensive, hateful and racist language

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, on Dec. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Britain’s royal family warned Monday that it will block internet trolls posting offensive messages on its social media channels — and may report offenders to police.

Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace spelled out the policy banning offensive, hateful and racist language. The royal households say they reserve the right to determine who is violating their guidelines, and whether or not comments could be blocked.

“The aim of our social media channels is to create an environment where our community can engage safely in debate and is free to make comments, questions and suggestions,” the guidelines said. “We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities.”

The guidelines come amid concern about the online abuse aimed at the wives of Prince William and Prince Harry. Much of the social media abuse has centred around rival fans of the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Sussex, the former Meghan Markle.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle rushed through Fiji market filled with royal-watchers

The guidelines insist posts shouldn’t “contain spam, be defamatory of any person, deceive others, be obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful, inflammatory or promote sexually explicit material or violence” or “promote discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age.”

The royals say guidelines were introduced to try to maintain a safe environment on their social media channels and calls for users to show “courtesy, kindness and respect.”

The Royal Family site on Twitter has some 3.87 million followers.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

Just Posted

Twenty-eight-year-old woman charged in Williams Lake shooting

Randi Saunders is facing two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure

Chances Signal Point purchased by Burnaby-based Gateway Casinos and Entertaiment

With the purchase of the Williams Lake facility, Gateway now owns 27 gaming properties in Canada

COLUMNS: Budget 2019 harkens the 90s

Finance minister has increased government spending by more than 25 percent in less than two years

WEB POLL: Had enough of winter yet?

Take our online reader poll

Youth archers finish top five in B.C. at JOP Championships; Cariboo Archers shine at Quesnel 3D shoot

The next event coming up for the JOP is the Canadian Regional Target Championships on March 3

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Canadians arrested in December by Chinese authorities accused of violating national security

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Federal funds to assist with gun lab, grants for at-risk communities

Backcountry skier rescued after getting lost near Coquihalla Summit

The skier was reported missing Saturday afternoon and was located early Sunday morning

It’s expensive for outsiders to be dead in this B.C. town

Grave prices set to discourage bargain hunters

Metro Vancouver home sales sluggish in February as prices keep falling

Real estate board says benchmark price of a detached home fell nearly 10 per cent year over year

Students likely responsible for racist slogans at B.C. school, police say

Someone scrawled hateful message on the exterior of Topham Elementary on the weekend

Liberals seek to change channel from SNC-Lavalin, focus on climate plan

Party releases first election ads in provinces where carbon tax to be imposed

Most Read