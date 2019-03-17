REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Surrey: Flash mob carries anti-bullying message

More than 1,000 students, teachers and RCMP officers took to a Surrey high school field and danced their hearts out against bullying. Watch more >

Vernon: Horse ‘drives thru’ liquor store

Longhorn Pub Cold Beer and Wine Store drive-thru saw “their most unique customer” this week, four legs and all. Watch more >

B.C.: Cheaters caught on ICBC surveillance cameras

Cheating on a test at school is bad, but cheating on a test that gets you behind the wheel of a two-tonne vehicle is something else. That didn’t stop people from trying on their written driver’s licence tests.Watch more >

Mission: Woman saves skunk from plastic cup

A B.C. woman is getting plenty of kudos online after removing a plastic Burger King cup stuck on a skunk’s head. Don’t worry, her hands were padded with plastic bags. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwaniwith‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prank to produced: Remembering the daredevils who waterskied behind a B.C. ferry

Just Posted

Romeros win JUNO for Traditional Roots Album of the Year

Previously the couple won a JUNO back in 2016 for their album A Wanderer I’ll Stay .

#MeToo movement inspires Out of the Blooms

Through paintings of floral arrangements, Michelle Gazley explores the impacts of sexual assault

Romeros up for a JUNO this Sunday

The Romeros will be watching the coverage from their Horsefly home

We need to promote small business forest industries

Not putting all your eggs in one basket has always been a… Continue reading

Ski racers finish among best at Teck BC Championships

It’s been a busy season for young members of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

B.C. Court of Appeal to hear province’s oil-transport reference case Monday

The case asks if proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act are valid

Ethiopians hold mass funeral ceremony for crash victims

17 empty caskets were draped in the national flag

5 things to know about Boeing’s problems over new airplane

More details have emerged suggesting similarities between the crash in Ethiopia and one earlier in Indonesia

QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Take our St. Patrick’s Day quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

B.C. man’s rare Muramasa sword carries ‘cursed’ backstory

“It really belongs in a museum.”

Extra weeks of parental leave now available across Canada

Parents who share child care duties of newborns, newly adopted children eligible for five to eight more weeks

Video: Meet Pacu, the Shuswap’s largest and oldest pet fish

Relative of the piranha draws new visitors every year

Australian senator blames Muslims for mosque attack, faces censure

Television cameras caught a 17-year-old boy breaking an egg on Sen. Fraser Anning’s head

Most Read