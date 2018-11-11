REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Prince Rupert: Kids clean war graves for Remembrance Day

Students took a trip to a local graveyard to learn about Prince Rupert soldiers who died during World War I and World War II. Watch more >

Cloverdale: Toy pig mascot travels across the world

Miss Mac Bacon, an unofficial Surrey school mascot, made a name for herself overseas after tagging along on a trip through Ireland. Watch more >

Surrey: Meet one of the veterans who fought to recognize Remembrance Day

Ninety-six-year-old Gerald Gaudet, who served in the Second World War, reflects each year on his fight to mark Nov. 11 as a national day of remembrance. Watch more >

Kelowna: Holiday-themed play collaborates seasonal favourites

We get a look behind the scenes of a Seussified Christmas Carol – which is best described as a little Grinchy, Scroogey and Seussey, too. Watch more >

Vancouver: New bridge coming soon for outdoor enthusiasts

Construction began last spring, more than three years after a rock slide caused the river to back up and, under heavy rain, flow over and wreck the old bridge.

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Just Posted

Remembrance Day ceremonies Sunday, Nov. 11

Ceremonies in Williams Lake will include a service, laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph, a flyover and comradeship at the legion

Hard work pays off for T-wolves at Penticton tourney

The Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves claimed a silver medal during the weekend

Applications open for CCACS Grants for organizations and individuals

This year the CCACS is offering a wide variety of grants for both individuals and organizations.

Williams Lake Pipe Band continues to pass knowledge onto the youth ahead of Remembrance Day

At Remembrance Day this year, Paighton Bings will be joining the Williams Lake Pipe Band.

Newly-elected CRD director recuperating in VGH

Area F director Conrad Turcotte was unable to attend for the official taking of oath by board members Thursday

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

Local businesses to host Winter Kick Off in Wells

The Winter Kick Off in Wells will feature discounts and activities at a variety of businesses

Bike relay around the world comes to B.C.

Bike Jamboree is a Polish project that aims to bike 35,000 km and through 21 different countries

B.C. First Nation graveyard vandalized with racial slur

The plaque on a memorial was also stolen and the sprinkler system was damaged

B.C. government details regulations, changes in ICBC overhaul

Pre-approved services, accident benefit caps and how ICBC defines injuries part of update

Headstone to honour family killed in disastrous shipwreck 100 years ago

Maritime Museum of British Columbia is installing a headstone for the O’Brien family members, who were among more than 350 people killed

Postal workers strike at key B.C. processing hub as negotiations continue

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country

Sabres rally late for 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

Vancouver still an impressive 4-0-2 in last six games

B.C. bull rider retires after death of fellow rider linked to head trauma

Quesnel’s Matt O’Flynn, 28, was a friend of the late Ty Pozzobon

Most Read