REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

OAK BAY: ‘Cycleangelo’ creates doodles with the help of his GPS

While his friends know him as Stephen Lund, a growing number of followers call him Cycleangelo. That’s because he creates masterpieces on maps with his bike. See more >

MAPLE RIDGE: Longtime Canucks commentator honoured with street

Hall of Fame hockey broadcaster Jim Robson was humble Saturday evening as he celebrated the new street in his name. See more >

KELOWNA: Annual tradition draws Aussies to the mountain

The annual tradition at Big White Ski Resort had Boomer the kangaroo zipping down the ski hill with eager (and some half-clothed) Aussies. Watch more >

CAMPBELL RIVER: Spectacular views aplenty at Vancouver Island dam

BC Hydro increased the amount of water released from the John Hart Dam this week – making for a spectacular flow over Elk Falls. Watch more >

WHISTLER: Snowboarder gets swallowed by snowbank in Whistler

GoPro footage of a snowboarder disappearing into a snowbank has turned heads, showing just how quick things can go from a fun time to a near-tragic experience.

Canucks Playroom offers fun space for sick kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Bantam T-wolves take gold at home tourney

The Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves secured the gold medal on home ice Sunday.

Blue Fins welcome teams for first meet at newly-constructed pool

The Williams Lake Blue Fins hosted its annual Cariboo Dental Frost Fest Swim Meet on the weekend.

CCPL hosting Family Fest today at Gibraltar Room

The 12th annual Family Fest is taking place today, Jan.28, at the Gibraltar Room.

T-wolves to battle Cougars in bantam home tourney final

The Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves have punched their ticket to the final of its home tournament.

Snow day for Cariboo Chilcotin residents Sunday

Snowfall warning in effect for Chilcotin, Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3 and Trans-Canada Highway

B.C. VIEWS: Polluted logic plagues pesticide bylaws

Silent Spring-inspired prejudice against ‘synthetic chemicals’ still rules

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Watch as Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles joins Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece, ‘Jog with a dog’

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

New B.C. daycare a model for reconciliation

Yale First Nation, Baptist church and Read Right to open 37 childcare spaces

