During this time of the year, many people will make donations to food banks. However, hunger and poverty are ongoing challenges. (File photo)

During this time of the year, many people will make donations to food banks. However, hunger and poverty are ongoing challenges. (File photo)

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of hunger and poverty

During this season of giving and generosity, many people are in need

This is the season of giving and generosity, with food donations, toy drives and other charitable initiatives in place across the country.

This spirit of generosity is a part of many religious faiths and belief systems, and many organizations across the country and around the world rely on these donations as they help those in need.

However, it is important to remember that those who benefit from giving at this time of year are not just statistics. Hunger and poverty affect people in Canada and around the world.

How much do you know about issues of hunger and poverty? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.


READ ALSO: B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

READ ALSO: Vernon man to lead virtual climb of Mount Kilimanjaro to fight poverty

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contestsfood securityPoverty

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 5 to 11

Just Posted

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLAS CORNER: Concerns of forestry-dependent communities silenced

Big Brother Jason Ouimet and his Little Brother Carson have been matched through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake community-based mentoring program for seven years. (Photo submitted)
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake hosting survivor raffle

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: The upside of down: climate warming

Police didn’t have far to go to respond to a collision outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Saturday night. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Mounties investigate crash involving two parked police vehicles