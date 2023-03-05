The RCMP have a long history of providing law enforcement across Canada. How many provinces do not use the RCMP to provide provincial policing services? (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force turns 150 years old in 2023

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been a part of Canada for the past 150 years, starting as the Northwest Mounted Police in 1873.

Today, the iconic uniform of Canada’s national police force is recognized around the world, and the musical ride once featured on the $50 bill, has been a symbol of Canada.

How much do you know about the RCMP, its past and its present? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.

Francis Jeffery Dickens, the son of author Charles Dickens, served in the North-West Mountain Police from Nov. 4, 1874, to March 1, 1886.

Two puppies at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta. (Photo credit: RCMP)

