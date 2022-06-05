In 1994, American figure skater Tonya Harding’s skating career came to an end after an attack on another skater. Which skater was attacked. (File photo)

In 1994, American figure skater Tonya Harding’s skating career came to an end after an attack on another skater. Which skater was attacked. (File photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about past and present celebrity scandals?

The recent court case involving actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is not the first scandal

For the past several weeks, the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has been a prominent entertainment news story.

This trial, involving two American actors, is not the first time celebrities have been involved in scandals, and it probably won’t be the last time either.

There have been some other notable scandal stories in past years involving prominent figures of the day.

How much do you know about the world of celebrity scandals and trials? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Since 1974, Nelson has been arrested numerous times for the same charge. What has led to these arrests? (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. Since 1974, Nelson has been arrested numerous times for the same charge. What has led to these arrests? (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

In 2019, hockey coach and broadcaster Don Cherry was fired by Sportsnet. What controversy led to this firing? (Photo submitted)

In 2019, hockey coach and broadcaster Don Cherry was fired by Sportsnet. What controversy led to this firing? (Photo submitted)

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on July 22, 2019. Years earlier, in 2004, Spears created controversy as a result of her marriage in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on July 22, 2019. Years earlier, in 2004, Spears created controversy as a result of her marriage in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 5 to 11

Just Posted

Dance in Common’s Senior class of 2022. Emily Bruneski, back row, left to right, Wrin Gilroy, Maigann Relkov, Rahne Brunsch, Angelica Hyde,Marin Hagedorn, Denza Phung and Emma Sarnowski, in front, left to right, Corinne Stromsten (instructor), and Ursula Brunsch Rendek. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake’s Dance in Common ‘Awakens’ audience with dance showcase

Classic cards sporting classic lines and chrome were on display at the Lakers Car Club Show and Shine in Williams Lake on May 29, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Some sun and no rain for Lakers Car Club Show and Shine in Williams Lake

Axton Rogers was shy about having his photo taken, but not about his enthusiasm for trying out Corey Price’s 1989 J and J Sprint Car. The track racer hits the corners at 147 km per hour on the oval and boasts an impressive 600 horsepower. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Judged awards for Williams Lake Spring Roundup Show and Shine

School District 27 board of education has conditionally accepted an offer from Williams Lake First Nation to purchase the Poplar Glade site. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Former Poplar Glade site to be purchased by Williams Lake First Nation