File photo

File photo

QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada.

While Canada has a high literacy rate, and while books and online materials are readily available, there have also been some important challenges to many books, including well-loved classics and also more recent titles.

In some parts of the world, certain books are banned and authors of controversial works have been threatened with death. Some have been killed as a result of what they have written. Sadly, the freedom to read is not enjoyed by all.

In honour of Freedom to Read Week, and in recognition of the importance of reading, here are a few questions about literacy, reading and challenged books. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Just Posted

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond east of Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

A moose hunt in the South Cariboo leads to fines and a hunting prohibtion. (File photo)
Men plead guilty, fined for South Cariboo moose kill in 2018

Men fined $7,500 and prohibited from hunting for two years

Members of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department practise self-rescue during Ice Rescue Technician Certificate training on the weekend of Feb. 13 and 14. (Linda Bartsch photo)
Horsefly Volunteer Fire Dept. members take to icy waters to hone ice rescue skills

Training was identified as a priority due to high recreational use in the area and past close calls

Anne Burrill
Poverty reduction strategy formed in Williams Lake

Housing continues to be a critical issue locally

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Interior Health confirmed Friday, Jan. 15, there are now six staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Capital wish-list approved by Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District

The boiler and chiller plant retrofit project at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is already underway

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Kezia Nathe/ Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

Kwa’Wet Collective was co-founded by Shonna Sawyer with sisters Chelan and Megan Howard-Gibbon. (Kwa’Wet Collective image)
Kwakwa̱ka̱’wakw and Wet’suwet’en women launch artists collective

Online collective supporting Indigenous artists

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Most Read