In this July 8, 2021 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England. Do you know when Queen Elizabeth II began her reign? (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)

In this July 8, 2021 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of the long running television series Coronation Street, in Manchester, England. Do you know when Queen Elizabeth II began her reign? (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)

QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

The coronation, a ceremony steeped in tradition, will take place on May 6

The coronation of King Charles III will be held on Saturday, May 6.

The ceremony is part of a long tradition in the United Kingdom and throughout the British Commonwealth.

Among his titles, King Charles III is King of Canada and is also this country’s head of state.

How much do you know about the king, the upcoming coronation, the role of the monarchy and the British royal family? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsRoyal family

 

Diana, Princess of Wales bends laughs at something over the shoulder of British Columbia Premier Bill Bennett while Prince Charles looks on. Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, were in Kelowna, B.C., May 3, 1986 for a brief visit as part of their eight day stay in Canada. (CP PHOTO/Ron Poling)

Diana, Princess of Wales bends laughs at something over the shoulder of British Columbia Premier Bill Bennett while Prince Charles looks on. Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, were in Kelowna, B.C., May 3, 1986 for a brief visit as part of their eight day stay in Canada. (CP PHOTO/Ron Poling)

Britain’s Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Jan 16, 2020. What is the title of Prince Harry’s 2023 book? (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Britain’s Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Jan 16, 2020. What is the title of Prince Harry’s 2023 book? (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Britain’s King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, walk across the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, on Sept. 9, 2022. His coronation will be on May 6. Do you know where the coronation will take place? (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Britain’s King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, walk across the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, on Sept. 9, 2022. His coronation will be on May 6. Do you know where the coronation will take place? (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Previous story
With flags and fancy hats, Canadians join the crowds ahead of King’s coronation

Just Posted

The junction of Highways 1 and 97 in Cache Creek on May 3. Both highways have now reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic. (Photo credit: Keith Bevan)
Cache Creek residents urged to conserve water as flood assessment underway

Britain’s King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

The Williams Lake Superior School, site of the town’s first library in 1945. (Tribune file photo)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: History of the Williams Lake Library

Ruth Lloyd, from left, Erin Hitchcock, and Denise Deschene, presented to council leading up to spring Go By Bike Week set for May 29 to June 4, 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Go By Bike Week declared for Williams Lake May 29 to June 2

Pop-up banner image