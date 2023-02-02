A hoary marmot nibbles a dandelion. Do you know how many marmot species live in British Columbia? (Courtesy Photo / Jos Bakker) A hoary marmot nibbles a dandelion (Courtesy Photo / Jos Bakker)

A hoary marmot nibbles a dandelion. Do you know how many marmot species live in British Columbia? (Courtesy Photo / Jos Bakker) A hoary marmot nibbles a dandelion (Courtesy Photo / Jos Bakker)

QUIZ: How much do you know about groundhogs and weather forecasting?

On Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, weather lore predicts spring

Feb. 2 is a day when people carefully watch the behaviour of the groundhog to estimate how soon spring will arrive.

While some question the accuracy of this weather lore, the tradition of Groundhog Day remains popular today.

How much do you know about groundhogs and Groundhog Day customs and culture?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsWeather

 

Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths, center, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. . (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths, center, holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. . (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Shubenacadie Sam looks around after emerging from his burrow at the wildlife park in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Sam saw his shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter. (Andrew Vaughan/CP)

Shubenacadie Sam looks around after emerging from his burrow at the wildlife park in Shubenacadie, N.S., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Sam saw his shadow and predicts six more weeks of winter. (Andrew Vaughan/CP)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Netflix to end free password sharing
Next story
Started a side hustle? Seek expert advice to avoid tax season headaches

Just Posted

City council and staff went through parts of the preliminary capital budget requests during a special committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Jan. 31. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
5 fee-for-service agreements increases proposed by Williams Lake city council

Williams Lake painter Tiffany Jorgensen with a self-portrait she painted.
OUR HOMETOWN: Embracing life is Tiffany Jorgensen’s secret to happiness in Williams Lake

Comet Catalina (green glow at centre) burning brightly in the night sky. Hopefully comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will shine as bright. (Photo credit: Gary Boyle)
Rare ‘big fuzzy green ball’ comet visible now in Cariboo skies

Kelly Wilson, left, and Mariah Myers from Williams Lake First Nation go over some details about searching for missing Bella Coola man Carl SChooner Jr. with Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen members Charles Saunders, Clayton Walkus, Roger Harris, and Ernest Tallio, right, and Rod Cahoose of Williams Lake, second from left, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Williams Lake, . (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen aid in search for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr.

Pop-up banner image