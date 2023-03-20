The Quebec flag flies on a flag pole near a church in Gatineau, Que. The French language and French-Canadian culture are part of Canada’s identity. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

The Quebec flag flies on a flag pole near a church in Gatineau, Que. The French language and French-Canadian culture are part of Canada’s identity. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Francophone culture?

International Francophone Day, on March 20, is a celebration of French language and culture

International Francophone Day is celebrated each year on March 20.

The day, organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, is a time to celebrate the French language and culture worldwide.

In Canada, French is one of the country’s two official languages and French-Canadian history and culture has played an important role in defining this country.

How much do you know about Canada’s French language and culture? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How Irish are you?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaContests

 

Poutine was developed in Quebec. When was this unique food created? (Photo by Crispin Semmens/used under common license)

Poutine was developed in Quebec. When was this unique food created? (Photo by Crispin Semmens/used under common license)

Quebec license plates include the phrase, Je me souviens. What does this phrase mean? (Wikimedia Commons)

Quebec license plates include the phrase, Je me souviens. What does this phrase mean? (Wikimedia Commons)

Previous story
Tiny B.C. island community’s answer to climate change? Feed everyone
Next story
PODCAST: Lonnie Cameron officiated more than 1500 NHL games

Just Posted

A cougar was euthanized near Lac La Hache Saturday after killing a dog. (File photo)
Cougar euthanized after taking dog from porch at Lac la Hache

Firefighters battle the Flat Lake wildfire. (Warren Lowe photo - submitted).
Cariboo residents urged to have an emergency plan in place

A partially constructed house in the Heron Ridge subdivision in 100 Mile House. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
No quick fix in sight for South Cariboo housing crisis

The city is working with the Seniors Activity Centre to improve accessible parking and overall parking access. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City to create walkways, more accessible parking at Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre