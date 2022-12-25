For Christians around the world, Christmas is the time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. (Contributed)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

There are plenty of celebrations and customs on Dec. 25.

Christmas Day, on Dec. 25, is a significant celebration for many Canadians.

It is a time for family gatherings, gift exchanging, carolling and a special meal.

For some, the day is a religious observance, while for others, it is a special family time.

How much do you know about Christmas and the celebrations surrounding the day? Put your knowledge to the test with these 15 questions.

Good luck.


During the holiday season, many people hang ornaments and decorations from their trees. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Christmas is a time when many enjoy a celebratory meal. What is the traditional Christmas dinner in Canada? (Contributed)

