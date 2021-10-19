Space passengers from left, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries raise their hands during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Do you know the name of the spacecraft? (AP Photo / LM Otero)

Space passengers from left, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries raise their hands during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Do you know the name of the spacecraft? (AP Photo / LM Otero)

QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

How much do you know about factual and fictional space travel?

Last week, William Shatner, who played Capt. James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek television series, made a voyage into space.

The quest to reach space has been an ongoing challenge, and the Canadian-born actor’s voyage is one of many pieces in the history of space travel.

How much do you know about factual or fictional space exploration? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you have clean hands?

READ ALSO: How much do you know about the moon?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

William Shatner, center, describes his flight into space as Glen de Vries looks on during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

William Shatner, center, describes his flight into space as Glen de Vries looks on during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 17 to 23

Just Posted

Fog advisory in effect for Highway 97. (DriveBC)
Fog advisory in effect for Highway 97

Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi, a member of Canada’s Women’s Rugby Sevens Team, stands at the Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan, just before the team’s opener Wednesday, July 28 against Brazil. (Kayla Moleschi/Facebook photo)
For the love of the game

The Sea-Can (shipping container) that stores the McLeese Lake Recycling Depot was stolen last week. (Photo submitted)
Thieves make off with 20-foot shipping container, a McLeese Lake recycling centre

The Sixth Annual Harvest Walk, Run and Bike took place Sunday, Oct. 17. (City of Williams Lake photo)
Sixth annual Harvest Walk, Run and Bike a cool success in Williams Lake