The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

QUIZ: Are you ready for the Olympics?

The world’s top athletes are competing in Tokyo, Japan. How much do you know about Olympic action?

The best athletes from around the world are competing in Tokyo at the 2020 Olympics.

The games began July 23 and will continue until Aug. 8, with athletes competing in a variety of sports.

How much do you know about the prestigious Olympic Games, the traditions and facts about previous games, as well as a few other facts? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the world of summer sports

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

Japan’s Mina Tanaka (11) collides with Canada’s goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe (1) during a women’s soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Japan’s Mina Tanaka (11) collides with Canada’s goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe (1) during a women’s soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Silvia Izquierdo

Previous story
Tubthumping: Bears stay cool at BC Wildlife Park

Just Posted

Evacuation order partially lifted for Watch Lake-Green Lake North Saturday, June 24.
Update: Evacuation order partially rescinded for Flat Lake-Green Lake North

The CRD has downgraded an evacuation order affecting 482 parcels in the Canim Lake South to Mahood Lake area to an alert Saturday, July 24.
Evacuation order in Canim Lake South -Mahood Lake downgraded to alert

The CRD has rescinded a portion of its evacuation order for Flat Lake to Green Lake North, replacing it with an alert instead.
CRD rescinds portion of evacuation order for Flat Lake to Green Lake North

The Young Lake wildfire has grown to 2,631 hectares in size Tuesday. (BC Wildfire Service).
UPDATE: Aerial ignitions called off at Young Lake fire: BCWS