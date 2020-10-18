The voters of British Columbia will select their next provincial government on Oct. 24. (Black Press file photo)

The voters of British Columbia will select their next provincial government on Oct. 24. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for the B.C. election?

Take this short test and see how much you know about elections and voting

On Oct. 24, voters in British Columbia will choose a provincial government in the 42nd general election.

Voting and the democratic process have been important throughout British Columbia’s history.

How much do you know about past and present elections in British Columbia, at the federal level in Canada and elsewhere?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Cheers to B.C.’s beers

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Where there’s a will, there’s a way

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Just Posted

With his young family back in Indian, Kawalpreet Singh said he connects with his wife and daughter on Facetime about 10 times a day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Young priest joins Williams Lake’s oldest Sikh temple

Community support builds Gura Nanak Sikh Temple and Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha

Videos featuring B.C. Election candidates in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding are available on the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Youtube channel. (File image)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Cariboo-Chilcotin candidates Q&A, part two

This week we asked each candidate four questions

The Guitar Sellar’s owner Brian Sawyer holds up a creatively addressed letter he received recently at his music store in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake music store owner receives unusually addressed letter

Brian Sawyer was thankful the post office delivered it

Lori Sellars (left) with Barb Wycotte and Mary Harry are all keen on practising and expanding their knowledge of traditional medicine. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Traditional medicine good for the soul, body and mind

Indigenous peoples continue to collect traditional medicines

Found Poems, oil on canvas, is one of the pieces in an exhibit of works by Prince George artist Corey Hardeman at the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Found poems: Station House Gallery October exhibit shines

The exhibit features fresh works from Prince George artist Corey Hardeman

Advance voting is already underway in the 42nd general election in British Columbia. Election day is Oct. 24.(Black Press files photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the B.C. election?

Take this short test and see how much you know about elections and voting

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam takes part during a press conference during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. As parts of Canada face a new round of COVID-19-related restrictions, Canada’s chief public health officer is urging Canadians to continue making a “collective effort” to tackle the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Chief public health officer calls for continued ‘collective effort’ against COVID-19

Canada continues to climb toward the 200,000 mark for COVID-19 cases

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. Facebook photo.
‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Searchers continue efforts to find 25-year-old Vancouver man in Manning Park

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay arrives at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay

Queen of Oak Bay delayed by about 45 minutes Saturday morning

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is closed following a cluster of cases of COVID-19

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Dessert Advisor website analyzed monthly Google searches

Most Read