The Alaska Highway begins in British Columbia and ends in Alaska. Do you know the length of the Canadian portion of this famous highway? (Black Press Media)

The Alaska Highway begins in British Columbia and ends in Alaska. Do you know the length of the Canadian portion of this famous highway? (Black Press Media)

QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer driving?

How much do you know about roads and cars in Canada and beyond?

Summer is the time when many people enjoy a road trip, and in Canada, there are plenty of roads and highways.

Whether you are planning a trip across the country or just a few kilometres down the road, this is the ideal season to travel.

In preparation for your upcoming travels, here are 10 questions about roads and transportation. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Honouring National Indigenous Peoples Day

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsDriving

 

Traffic can be busy on the Pattullo Bridge between New Westminster and Surrey. During the summer months, many Canadians will travel for vacations. (Black Press Media)

Traffic can be busy on the Pattullo Bridge between New Westminster and Surrey. During the summer months, many Canadians will travel for vacations. (Black Press Media)

Members of the Apple Valley Cruisers car club held a drive-by parade in front of residents of Summerland Seniors Village. Do you know which vehicle is the best-selling car or light truck of all time? (Black Press Media)

Members of the Apple Valley Cruisers car club held a drive-by parade in front of residents of Summerland Seniors Village. Do you know which vehicle is the best-selling car or light truck of all time? (Black Press Media)

Previous story
British Columbians’ pride in Canada’s health-care system has dropped: poll

Just Posted

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Resisting looking back when the way forward requires attention

The column Haphazard History was started after Williams Lake Tribune publisher Kathy McLean approached then-teacher Barry Sale to write a column on local history. Since then, Sale has hand-written 150 columns. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: History buff heads for Alberta in August

RCMP-GRC crest (Black Press file photo)
Emergency crews free man trapped in overturned tractor trailer near Quesnel

Bob Sunner, from left, the chair of the Williams Lake Community Policing Committee, stands with Garnet Chelsea, the winner of first prize for the playoffs hockey pool, and Mark Hamm, secretary of the WL Community Policing Committee. (Submitted photo)
Playoff hockey pool winner scores a payday in Williams Lake