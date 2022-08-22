FILE - Britain’s Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2022. Prince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, and all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home, palace officials said Monday Aug. 22, 2022. (Chris Jackson/PA via AP, File)

FILE - Britain’s Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 2022. Prince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, and all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home, palace officials said Monday Aug. 22, 2022. (Chris Jackson/PA via AP, File)

Prince William, Kate relocate from London to Windsor cottage

Move means that the family will be much closer to Queen Elizabeth II

Prince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, and all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home, palace officials said Monday.

William and Kate will move from Kensington Palace in west London to Adelaide Cottage, about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, palace officials said in a statement.

The move means that the family will be much closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who has lived in Windsor Castle since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The queen’s official residence is Buckingham Palace in London, but some British media reports have said the monarch, 96, may now permanently reside in Windsor.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will all start at the private Lambrook School in nearby Ascot in September. George and Charlotte had been attending a school in south London, and Louis is just starting his formal full-time schooling.

Adelaide Cottage, built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide, the wife of King William IV, is a four-bedroom home of relatively modest size for the royals. But William and Kate will retain their apartment in Kensington Palace as their official working base, as well as their 10-bedroom country mansion in Norfolk and a holiday cottage in Scotland.

RELATED: Prince William’s visit to B.C. draws memories of frenzied 1998 trip

Royal family

Previous story
Stunning rainbow photo captured in Vernon, B.C.

Just Posted

Nomination papers for the upcoming elections can be found at Williams Lake City Hall, SD27 and CRD offices and online. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Nominations open for upcoming elections

Boitanio Park was the place to be to wrap up Pride Week in Williams Lake Saturday (Aug. 20) (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pride parade lights up downtown Williams Lake

This is an image taken Sunday, Aug. 21 at a wildfire near Canoe Lake (C41588) (BC Wildfire Service photo )
Crews make good progress on lightning-caused fires in Cariboo Fire Centre

Bats roosting in exposed locations, such as this bat on a screen door, can be left alone and will usually move on at dusk or after a few days. (S. Surowy photo - Sea-Sky Community Bat Program).
Watch for bats moving about as young start to fly