Family Feud Canada has announced its casting call, with the real show beginning in mid-November. (Family Feud Canada screenshot)

Popular TV game show ‘Family Feud’ is coming to Canada

Game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions

A popular TV game show that pits family against family is finally coming to Canada.

Family Feud, which first aired in 1976, announced it would be featuring families north of the U.S. border earlier this summer, but auditions for the show will begin later this month.

Canadian comedian and star of Mr. D, Gerry Dee, will be be the host.

ALSO READ: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek’s Emmy Award comes with ovation

The game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions as they can. The team with the most points by the end of a round gets to compete in a bonus round to increase their points even further.

Interested families can apply now, by filling out an application and sending in a three to five minute audition video, showcasing their energy and enthusiasm.

Selected families will be invited to attend an in-person audition where they will play a shortened, mock game against another family. The first set of auditions are as early as next week in Vancouver.

The actual show will be filmed in Toronto starting in mid-November.

There are several requirements to make it onto the show, including that families must include five members who are all Canadian citizens or permanent residents and are at least 18 years old by Sept. 1.

