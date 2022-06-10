PODCAST: B.C. woman laughs and snorts her way to a world championship

Laila Trogneux-Goosen is a Comox Valley resident and the winner for achievement in snort laughing from the 2022 World Laughing Championships held virtually May 1. Photo by Erin Haluschak

This week’s Off The Page podcast is definitely a laughing matter.

Laila Trogneux-Goosen is a Comox Valley resident and the winner for achievement in snort laughing from the 2022 World Laughing Championships held virtually May 1.

Yes — that’s right. Winner of snort laughing. And that’s not the only laughter the Comox Valley resident can offer. Nose laughter, diabolical laughter and sexy laughter are just a few examples of what she can pull off at any given moment.

Trogneux-Goosen is the next guest on The Record’s Off The Page podcast set to be released June 8.

“I’ve always loved laughing but the laughter practice only came in during the pandemic,” she explained. “So this is one of the silver linings — I love to do yoga … and it is so much more accessible online. So I do a daily practice of laughter yoga and really enjoy it. Laughing is one of the favourite things I have.”

She initially discovered the World Laughing Championships last year, shortly after the winners were announced, and thought it might be something fun to aim for. She won the Canadian Laughing Championship and then proceeded to the World Championship this spring.

Doing laughter yoga helped her train for the competition — it is a practice of using breath work, belly laughing, exercises and playfulness.

“There’s no jokes or anything like that, which really is interesting because you realize that the more you practise, the more you can do it,” she said.

“In the practice, emotions will come up as well. It’s a release — laughter also releases beautiful chemicals. So we talk about the daily dose, which is dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins, and through the practice, it’s amazing how much you get when you sustain the laughter. For a while at the end of the session, you’re really feeling like you’ve had the equivalent of a physical workout or a good meditation or relaxation.”

With the competition complete, Trogneux-Goosen noted she would like to spread laughter throughout the community, building upon teaching laughter yoga and re-starting a local laughter club. Additionally, she would like to bring a laughter practice to hospitals, hospices and work with youth.

As for her goal for next year’s competition? You’ll have to listen to the episode to find out.

