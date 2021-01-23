PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders visits B.C. landmarks through the magic of photo editing

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sits in on a COVID-19 briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, B.C. minister of health. (Birinder Narang/Twitter)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sits in on a COVID-19 briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, B.C. minister of health. (Birinder Narang/Twitter)
Saanich resident Robert Randall shared a photoshopped image of the U.S. Senator and joked that “few remember Bernie was on the 2018 United for Saanich election slate.” (Robert Randall/Facebook)Saanich resident Robert Randall shared a photoshopped image of the U.S. Senator and joked that “few remember Bernie was on the 2018 United for Saanich election slate.” (Robert Randall/Facebook)
Central Saanich Coun. Zeb King shared a photo of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders “waiting for fare-free transit” at one of the new bus shelters in the District of Central Saanich. (Zeb King/Twitter)Central Saanich Coun. Zeb King shared a photo of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders “waiting for fare-free transit” at one of the new bus shelters in the District of Central Saanich. (Zeb King/Twitter)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders can be seen taking part in some pandemic-friendly firefighter driver training in a ladder truck at the fire department in the Town of Sidney. (Sidney Volunteer Firefighters’ Association/Facebook)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders can be seen taking part in some pandemic-friendly firefighter driver training in a ladder truck at the fire department in the Town of Sidney. (Sidney Volunteer Firefighters’ Association/Facebook)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders visits Kal Lake in the City of Vernon. (5iveby5ive/Twitter)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders visits Kal Lake in the City of Vernon. (5iveby5ive/Twitter)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders checks out the Saanich News office in the District of Saanich. (Bernie Sits website)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders checks out the Saanich News office in the District of Saanich. (Bernie Sits website)
Chris Wejr, principal of Shortreed Elementary in Aldergrove, made U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders a playground monitor. (Twitter image)Chris Wejr, principal of Shortreed Elementary in Aldergrove, made U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders a playground monitor. (Twitter image)
The District of Saanich’s communications team decided to take part in a viral trend on Thursday and photoshopped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into a staff meeting photo. (District of Saanich/Twitter)The District of Saanich’s communications team decided to take part in a viral trend on Thursday and photoshopped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into a staff meeting photo. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sits in a scenic setting in the City of Maple Ridge. (Brenda Norrie/Special to the Maple Ridge News)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sits in a scenic setting in the City of Maple Ridge. (Brenda Norrie/Special to the Maple Ridge News)
U.S. politician Bernie Sanders sits along the dikes in the City of Maple Ridge. (Brenda Norrie/Special to the Maple Ridge News)U.S. politician Bernie Sanders sits along the dikes in the City of Maple Ridge. (Brenda Norrie/Special to the Maple Ridge News)
U.S. politician Bernie Sanders sits on top of the horse clock in the City of Maple Ridge. (Brenda Norrie/Special to the Maple Ridge News)U.S. politician Bernie Sanders sits on top of the horse clock in the City of Maple Ridge. (Brenda Norrie/Special to the Maple Ridge News)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders checks out the Capilano Suspension Bridge in the City of North Vancouver. (#CapBridge/Twitter)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders checks out the Capilano Suspension Bridge in the City of North Vancouver. (#CapBridge/Twitter)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders stops to smell the roses at the University of British Columbia. (Arash Farsaneh/Twitter)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders stops to smell the roses at the University of British Columbia. (Arash Farsaneh/Twitter)
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and the staff at Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park are patiently waiting until visitors can return for some winter fun post-pandemic. (Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park/Facebook)U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and the staff at Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park are patiently waiting until visitors can return for some winter fun post-pandemic. (Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park/Facebook)
Chris Wejr, principal of Aldergrove’s Shortreed Elementary, made Sanders a playground monitor. 'Not sure about this new noon hour supervisor' Wejr joked (Twitter image)

The viral trend of photoshopping Bernie Sanders into funny images has reached B.C. and has resulted in the U.S. senator virtually visiting numerous local landmarks.

After the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, a photograph of Sanders attending the ceremony in a beige ski jacket, medical mask and large mittens went viral. In the photo, the senator is sitting with his legs and hands crossed, looking cold and somewhat disinterested. It wasn’t long before people began to edit Sanders into comical situations, stills from T.V. shows and movies, famous artwork and even their hometowns.

Residents from across B.C. have jumped on the bandwagon and Sanders has been spotted doing everything from sneaking into a municipal staff meeting in the District of Saanich to attending a COVID-19 briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, B.C. minister of health.

Web designer Nick Sawhney jumped on board early to make the fun more accessible. Visiting the website Bernie Sits allows anyone to add the seated senator anywhere they want using Google Maps. Try it for yourself at bernie-sits.herokuapp.com and share your photos by emailing vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

READ ALSO: Jimmy Fallon jokes Canadian jails are basically hotels following woman’s 4.5-star review

–With files from Caitlin Clow and Colleen Flanagan

