Campers with a Canadian flag flying on their camp site are shown in Algonquin Park on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

Parks Canada updating its reservation system to book camping and other activities

All users will be required to create a new user account on the upgraded system after March 3

Parks Canada says visitors will be able to start booking reservations for camping and other activities at its sites across the country in March.

The reservation dates, which are posted online, are different at each national park, historic site and marine conservation area.

Parks Canada says in a statement that the bookings are a couple months later than recent years because the reservation system was getting outdated and needed some upgrades.

The agency says the system will look different from the previous one, but it will offer the same features and functions.

It adds, however, that anyone who wants to save information about previous bookings to do so before Feb. 26.

All users will be required to create a new user account on the upgraded system after March 3 and before they start booking any reservations later that month.

Parks Canada

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Popular roller-coaster at West Edmonton Mall amusement park to be removed

Just Posted

A vehicle collision on Highway 97 about 23 kilometres south of Quesnel has traffic Friday evening, Dec. 30. Road conditions at the time were extremely icy. (Baldev Singh photo)
Good Samaritan hit trying to help motorist near Quesnel has died

Graphic novels are a great way to boost reading skills by using storyboards to accompany text.
Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy: Reading comes in many forms

Eva Navrot is an advocate offering support to seniors in Williams Lake at the Seniors Activity Centre.
Tech support for seniors available through Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy

CCPL staff and English Language Learners enjoy a snack during one of their language instruction classes.
FAMILY LITERACY WEEK: Learning a new language beyond the second