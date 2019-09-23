Molly’s Reach Restaurant, a chief location in Canadian television series The Beachcombers, is now available for lease in Gibsons, B.C. (Google Street View)

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

The most famous restaurant on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast is up for grabs.

Molly’s Reach, one of the chief locations in the long-running Canadian comedy-drama television series The Beachcombers, is available for lease in Gibsons Landing.

“This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings,” the listing says of the yellow wood frame restaurant by the wharf. “Own a piece of history and build on the business with fresh ideas.”

According to the restaurant’s website, the building was constructed in 1926 as a grocery store. Following the cancellation of The Beachcombers in 1990, it sat vacant at 647 School Rd. until 1995, when investors converted it into a functioning restaurant.

The available 10-year lease, with an option to renew, includes the active restaurant, upstairs office, a suite area and a large unfinished basement.

The business costs $379,000, according to the listing, and the new owner would have to pay another $9,500 a year in property taxes.

READ MORE: Beachcomber to visit Maple Ridge

The Beachcombers aired on CBC TV from 1972 to 1990 with a cast of characters that included Nick (Bruno Gerussi), Relic (Robert Clothier), Jesse (Pat John), Molly (Rae Brown) and Const. John Constable (Jackson Davies).

In 2010, Molly’s Reach was temporarily renamed Flynn’s Reach for the American drama film Charlie St. Cloud, starring Zac Efron.


