Nancy Greene-Raine cheers on B.C. Games athletes on the Sun Peaks slopes

Past Canadian Olympians, including Senator Nancy Greene-Raine, visited the slopes as athletes from the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games competed on Feb. 24.

“It was so wonderful to see the action up here, it was just beautiful today,” said Nancy Greene Raine, who won gold in giant slalom and silver in slalom at the 1968 at the Olympics, in a media release.

Greene-Raine, who resides in Sun Peaks, raved about the mountain hosting events for the B.C. Winter Games.

“It’s been great and we’re very appreciative of the legacy because we didn’t have a start gate for the snowboard cross and the ski cross and now we do so that’s going to be well used,” she said. “It’s nice to have a legacy like that and we had so many volunteers from our community and from the greater Kamloops area helping out. It was wonderful.”

Elli Terwiel, who represented Canada in slalom at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, lit the cauldron to signal the start of the B.C. Winter Games and was also at Sun Peaks to visit with athletes and hand out medals.

“I am hoping that kids got inspired and it was so much fun to see Elli Terwiel talking to them at the Opening Ceremony and to see their faces and then see them today. And you know that’s a starting point for many of these athletes and for them to know that they can go all the way to the Olympics is just great,” said Greene-Raine. “I think that’s one of the big legacies.”

Greene-Raine also recognized the work of all the Winter Games volunteers.

“It’s a credit to the Tournament Capital of Canada to pull off a big event like this with so much professionalism. It’s just been so slick and so well done so congratulations to everybody.”

Nancy Greene-Raine cheers on B.C. Games athletes on the Sun Peaks slopes

