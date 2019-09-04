Facebook. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

The vast majority of Canadians would give up free online social media in exchange for more privacy and government action, a Simon Fraser University survey suggests.

The survey, released Wednesday by SFU’s Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue, found that 90 per cent would prefer their personal data be protected, rather than receiving free services.

The survey found 64 per cent want fact checkers for online information, rather than figuring out what’s true or false themselves.

About 70 per cent of Canadians are worried about interference by politicians or foreign agents as the country gears up for this fall’s election.

Just under half of Canadians think the federal government should bring in regulations for social media platforms, while about one-quarter want them to self-regulate and 14 per cent don’t want any regulation.

“Given that we are so quick to click terms and conditions that trade away our privacy, we were surprised to learn that Canadians overwhelmingly value their personal privacy more than receiving free online services,” said the centre’s executive director Shaunna Sylvester.

When it came to hateful speech online, about 60 per cent of those surveyed supported stopping people saying harmful things on social media and removing such content. But about 40 per cent said people should say what they want and readers can decided if they want to look at it.

“There is certainly a desire to find ways to deal with harmful or hateful content that can poison civil discourse, but Canadians also support free speech,” Sylvester said. “We need to have a serious conversation in this country to navigate the trade-offs between these deeply held values.”

But despite conflicting views on how social media should be managed, 61 per cent of Canadians said it increased their ability to have a voice in the political discussion.

READ MORE: Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach, survey suggests

READ MORE: Groups ready campaign to help young voters identify ‘fake news’ in election

READ MORE: ‘Tips on steroids:’ Social media both a help, hurdle for Canadian police investigations

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. wine with a purpose: Pinot Gris launched to protect bears using leftover fruit

Just Posted

Court matter for Drynock adjourned, defence requests publication ban

Michael Drynock, 23, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

Mark your calendars for this weekend’s harvest fair

In its 42nd year, the Williams Lake Harvest Fair normally attracts more than 1,000 entries

SMART 55: Hub City Auctions owner hanging up the gavel

After 43-year legacy Hub City Auctions to close

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: The tragic story of Jennie Stephenson

Barry Sale Haphazard History Life was difficult for women in the gold… Continue reading

Rustlers set to launch seven-a-side Jr. Rustlers club program

More opportunities, more play time, and a chance to build confident, strong rugby players

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

B.C. dog rescued after being attacked by bear and getting stuck in ravine

‘Thor’ badly injured when SAR crews arrived

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

Lightning strikes Peachland home, sparking fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

Most Read