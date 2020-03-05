Moose rescued by B.C. conservation officers, Good Samaritans after falling through ice

A moose fell through ice on March 4, 2020 in Fort St. John. B.C. Conservation Officers were quick to help rescue the moose and put it back on solid ground. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)
A moose fell through ice on March 4, 2020 in Fort St. John. B.C. Conservation Officers were quick to help rescue the moose and put it back on solid ground. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)
A moose fell through ice on March 4, 2020 in Fort St. John. B.C. Conservation Officers were quick to help rescue the moose and put it back on solid ground. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)
A moose fell through ice on March 4, 2020 in Fort St. John. B.C. Conservation Officers were quick to help rescue the moose and put it back on solid ground. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service photo)

No call is too large for B.C. Conservation Officers.

A moose is back on solid ground after falling through some ice near Fort St. John on Wednesday, thanks to a team of conservation officers and their quick actions.

According to the agency, the moose was found in water nearly up to its neck. That’s when officers, with the help of nearby bystanders, were able to safely help the large animal out of the pond.

“As we say in the North, ‘many hands makes for light work,’” the agency said in a post on social media, thanking those who helped.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

Just Posted

Lakecity locals assemble to provide affordable tax filing to community once more

The ceiling for eligibility is an annual income of $30,000 for one person

Leap year birthday keeps Rose Lake couple hopping

Midge Smith, born in 1944, celebrates 19th birthday

REVIEW: Silent Sky explores wonders of cosmos and humanity

Since the dawn of humanity, people have always been asking questions about our place in the world

Pebbles the dachshund recovering after being attacked by off leash husky in Williams Lake

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

Taps flowing again for Williams Lake Indian Band

Community had been without water since Sunday

VIDEO: Ottawa considering funds to help people, business as COVID-19 spreads

The risk of community transmission of the virus is still considered low in Canada

Supreme Court will not hear B.C. groups’ Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

As usual, the Supreme Court did not give any reasons for its decision

It’s up to all Wet’suwet’en people to work through agreement: Bellegarde

The focus of the draft agreement is Wet’suwet’en rights and land title

Five arrested after refusing to leave B.C. Legislature building

Wet’suwet’en activists says discussions ‘broke down’ with Indigenous relations minister

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Her 2018 documentary segment Highway Mike uncovers the opioid crisis in Harlem, New York

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

Moose rescued by B.C. conservation officers, Good Samaritans after falling through ice

The moose had fallen through the ice on a pond in Fort St. John

Most Read