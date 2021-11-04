A moose paid a visit to Sylvia Fedoruk School in Saskatoon, Sask., on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Ashley Young/Facebook)

A moose paid a visit to Sylvia Fedoruk School in Saskatoon, Sask., on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Ashley Young/Facebook)

Moose on the loose: Saskatoon school gets surprise morning visitor

Moose was safely tranquilized and will be relocated outside of the city

A Saskatoon school had some attendance problems on Thursday (Nov. 4) morning, but they weren’t the kind you’d expect.

A moose showed up at Sylvia Fedoruk School this morning, ready to learn all the public school’s curriculum had to offer.

Davut Akca, whose child used to attend the school, posted a series of messages from the school notifying families that a moose was on the loose in the building.

Parent Ashley Young said she was shocked when her child told her about the animal encounter.

“Well it’s not every day your kid yells “mom there is a moose in the school” … poor thing went right through the front window, quite the exciting morning!” Young posted on Facebook.

According to local radio station 92.9 The Bull, students were safely escorted out of the school so officials could deal with the moose in the community room. The animal was safely tranquilized and will be released outside of Saskatoon city limits.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SaskatchewanSaskatoon

Previous story
Canada Post’s new Diwali stamp created with help of B.C. business owner

Just Posted

Unionized workers at Gibraltar Mine began taking a strike vote Thursday, Oct. 28. (Taseko Mines photo)
Gibraltar Mine workers vote 98 per cent in favour to strike

Chrissie Gertzen enjoys volunteering for the Williams Lake Stampeders, and can be seen at home games helping out as she was here at the season opener Saturday, Oct. 16. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Community connector

Deni House is a long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Three deaths connected to Deni House COVID-19 outbreak: Interior Health

Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)
City of Williams Lake to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy